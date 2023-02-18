Home / Cities / Delhi News / Leaving home on Sunday morning? These restrictions announced for Connaught Place

Leaving home on Sunday morning? These restrictions announced for Connaught Place

Published on Feb 18, 2023

The curbs are due to Raahgiri Day, and will be in effect from 6:30 am till 10 am.

Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

On Sunday morning, traffic restrictions will be in place in the Inner Circle of Connaught Place on account of Raahgiri Day, Delhi Traffic Police have announced. The event, to be organised jointly by Delhi Police and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), is making its comeback after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Raahgiri Day is part of the annual Delhi Police Week celebrations, which began on Feb 16 and are scheduled to conclude on Feb 22.

The restrictions will come into effect at 6:30 am, half-an-hour before the event, and will be in place till 10 am, when it is scheduled to conclude.

Restrictions and diversions

(1.) No vehicle will be allowed on any radial stretch from Inner Circle or Outer Circle, towards the Inner Circle.

(2.) Vehicles will not be allowed to halt or park anywhere in the Outer Circle.

(3.) Drivers are permitted to park vehicles only at designated slots; any vehicle that is not parked properly will be towed, and legal action will be taken against the driver/owner.

Parking slots

For this, DLF multi-level parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, and one outside the Outer Circle can be used.

“Commuters should avoid using the aforementioned roads, and instead use alternate routes. Those going towards ISBT, railway stations and airports should plan their travel accordingly. Those coming to attend the function should use public transport, if possible, to reach the venue,” the advisory read.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

connaught place
