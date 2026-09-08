Kota Sep 8 Panic gripped morning walkers and fitness enthusiasts in Kota on Tuesday morning after a full-grown leopard strayed into a crowded public garden in the Nayapura area of the city. The leopard was, however, later safely rescued and put under observation in Abheda Biological Park in the city. Leopard strays into public garden in Rajasthan's Kota, rescued after 3-hour op

The Chattar Villas Garden, frequented daily by locals for yoga, exercise, and morning walks, was thrown into chaos as visitors spotted the big cat roaming through the green space.

As alarmed visitors raised shouts and scrambled to safety, the frightened animal climbed up a nearby 40-foot-high mango tree. Large crowds gathered outside the garden boundary as news of the wild intruder spread rapidly throughout the city.

A joint emergency team comprising forest department personnel and local police swiftly cordoned off the area to manage the surging crowd and execute a rescue mission. Using heavy machinery, including a crane, rescue teams made attempts to tranquilise the leopard atop the tree and successfully rescued the animal after nearly a 3-hour operation.

"The animal climbed to the top branch of a 40-foot mango tree due to the commotion. Our team successfully darted and tranquilised the animal," Kota DFO Pramod Dhakad said.

The rescued leopard was transported to Abheda Biological Park, where it will be kept under observation, he further said, adding that the animal will be released to forests as per directions from senior forest officials. The leopard is yet to undergo medical examination to ascertain its sex and exact age, he further said.

Upon receiving the report, police teams immediately arrived at the garden to disperse the gathering crowd and maintain a secure perimeter around the rescue site.

"The public was advised to maintain distance to avoid agitating the leopard. With coordinated efforts between the police, forest officials, and emergency personnel, the operation concluded smoothly without any casualties or panic-driven incidents," DSP Rajesh Tailor said.

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