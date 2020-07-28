e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / LG dedicates 49 electricity projects to public in J&K

LG dedicates 49 electricity projects to public in J&K

He also laid the foundation stone for seven new sub-stations.

cities Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu dedicated 49 electricity projects to public for augmenting power distribution infrastructure in the Union territory.

He also laid the foundation stone for seven new sub-stations.

The inaugurated projects primarily include capacity addition at 33/11 KV level by way of construction of new 33/11 KV sub-stations and capacity enhancement of existing sub-stations.

“...the Lt Governor dedicated to public the underground cabling work at Patnitop tourist spot yesterday. The e-inauguration of the project was done from Raj Bhawan and simultaneously at Patnitop in presence of deputy commissioner Udhampur,” an official spokesman said.

The project will improve power supply to the tourist spot, the spokesman said.

Murmu also dedicated to public a new sub-station constructed at Birpur for industrial complex Bari Brahmna which will benefit industrial units.

As many as 10 additional power transformers of different capacities at 10 locations of Kartholi, Greater Kailash, Bari Brahmna, Sidhra, Sunderpur, New Secretariat, Suhagpur, Jourian, Mareen and Katra were also inaugurated and dedicated to the public by the L-G.

These additional transformers will benefit about 1,80,000 people in Jammu, Kathua and Reasi districts, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor also dedicated to public projets for capacity enhancement of 37 sub-stations by replacing them with higher capacity transformers at a cost of Rs 130.2 crore.

Further, the Lt Governor laid the foundation stone for construction of seven new sub-stations in Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu.

top news
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In