Light intensity quake rattles Kangra

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 16:18 IST

A light intensity earthquake struck Kangra district on Tuesday.

Measuring 3 on the Richter scale, the earthquake occurred at 10.51am, Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The epicentre was at a depth of 10 km.

No loss of life or property was reported from the district, deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said.

Himachal Pradesh, including Kangra district, falls in the high seismic zone.

A devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude had claimed more than 20,000 lives in Kangra on April 4, 1905.