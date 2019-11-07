Light rain showers respite from severe air pollution in Haryana

cities

Light rain on Thursday in several parts of Haryana brought respite from air pollution by improving the AQI in almost all cities of the state.

Rain was reported in parts of Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jind, Dadri, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunangar, Panipat and Kaithal districts and the officials of the meteorological department have predicted more rain in the next 24 hours at isolated places across the state.

The AQI in four cities of Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Panipat, which also reported maximum cases of stubble burning in the state and remained in the “very poor” category, on Thursday showed some improvement

As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily report, as AQI in Karnal was 393, followed by 387 in Kurukshetra, 356 in Panipat and 329 in Kaithal.

But the air quality in most of the cities improved and returned to “poor” from “very poor’’ or “severe” categories as the AQI in Sirsa was measured at 291, followed by 287 in Ballabhgarh, 280 each in Sonepat and Ambala, 274 in Yamunanagar, 233 in Jind and 232 in Hisar.

The air quality in Bhiwani (185) Gururam (168) and Rohtak (111) returned to moderate category on Thursday and it was satisfactory in Panchkula (73).

The officials in the state agriculture department predicted that the rain will help bring down the number stubble burning cases.

The AQI in Hisar was 121 after a spell of rain and hail on Wednesday night. The rampant burning of paddy stubble in Haryana and Punjab had worsened the AQI which touched 499 a few days ago.

Scientist of meteorological and agriculture department located at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (CCSHAU) said western disturbances are the main reason behind the change in weather.

Head the meteorological and agriculture department ML Khichar said light to moderate rain was also predicted in coming two days, which will bring relief from smog.

Air quality improved after light showers were witnessed in many parts of Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jind and Dadri districts. As per agricultural experts, a slight increase in the wind speed and light showers on Thursday morning has led to drop in pollution level and it is beneficial for wheat sowing.

(Inputs from Bhaskar Mukherjee and Sunil Rahar)