e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / LIP stages protest outside MLA Vaid’s house over cancellation of blue cards

LIP stages protest outside MLA Vaid’s house over cancellation of blue cards

Protesters alleged Congress is targeting supporters of other parties by cancelling their blue cards, while Congress supporters, who are not even eligible for cards, are availing free ration being distributed by government

cities Updated: Jun 11, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Lok Insaaf Party staging a protest outside the house of Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid in Sarabha Nagar on Thursday
Lok Insaaf Party staging a protest outside the house of Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid in Sarabha Nagar on Thursday(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Accusing the Congress government of cancelling blue cards of poor residents, members of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) staged a protest outside the house of Congress MLA (Gill constituency) Kuldeep Singh Vaid in Sarabha Nagar here on Thursday. The protesters blocked the main road outside the MLA’s residence for over three hours.

Protesters alleged the Congress is targeting supporters of other parties by cancelling their blue cards, while the Congress supporters, who are not even eligible for cards, are availing free ration being distributed by government.

LIP in-charge for Gill constituency Gagandeep Singh (Sunny) Kainth said, “We also went to the office of the district food supply commissioner before holding a protest outside the house of the MLA. But, the authorities failed to give a satisfactory reply due to which we were forced to hold a protest. But, even the MLA did not turn up at the protest site for giving an assurance to residents”

The party’s in-charge of Fatehgarh Sahib, Manwinder Singh Giaspura said, “The Congress is playing politics even at this time of crisis when residents are starving due to the shortage of food. Rather than helping residents, the Congress government is cancelling blue cards of eligible residents. The LIP will continue holding protests till the time cancelled blue cards are restored.”

Despite attempts made to reach MLA Vaid, he was not available for comments.

top news
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In