LMGC's sesquicentennial celebrations from today

Nov 22, 2019
LUCKNOW: In commemoration of its 150th anniversary, La Martiniere Girls’ College (LMGC), Lucknow, will host its sesquicentennial celebrations from November 23 to 30.

The weeklong event will bring together alumni, staff and students of the college in an extravaganza of fun-filled events.

With the inauguration of the Khursheed Manzil Museum, the college will begin the festivities by adding another chapter to its legacy and becoming the first Indian school to house a museum.

A stamp and coffee table book will also be released to mark the celebrations, said principal Aashrita Dass.

The following seven days will witness various events like swimming and basketball competitions, inspirational talk sessions with women of eminence and musical concerts by artistes from across the country, she said.

Sports day will also be organized on the campus to showcase the skills of students. On November 24, the alumni and staff of LMGC will stage Agatha Christie’s longest running play ‘The Mousetrap’.

It will be directed by S Dasgupta, senior teacher of LMGC.

The artistes include alumni from the 1970 and 2000 batches. They belong to different professions ranging from journalism to academics, said past pupil, Mala Mehra.

Martinians from across the globe will converge at LMGC and celebrate 150 glorious years of the esteemed institution, which continues to rank as one of the best in the country, said the principal.  

