Lockdown tiff: Five held for stabbing man

Lockdown tiff: Five held for stabbing man

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A day after a 24-year-old Kalyan resident was stabbed to death, five people were arrested for the murder. The five accused had fled to Raigad after the crime and were arrested from there.

Shadab Sheikh and his four friends were on the way to Haji Malang dargah on Monday to celebrate Eid, a group of men stopped them asking them where they were going when lockdown was in place.

An argument broke out and one of the men allegedly stabbed Sheikh with a knife.

Jitendra Patil, 43, Shailesh Jagtap, 31, Chetan Rai, 27, Akshay Bagade, 23, and Bablu Fernandez, 32, were arrested for the murder. They are residents of Haji Malang and had stopped Sheikh and his friends as they were crossing their village to go to Haji Malang dargah.

A police officer said, “We arrested the five accused from Raigad where they were hiding. They had checked the visitors’ pockets to see if they were carrying drugs. They had an altercation which turned ugly.”

Deputy commissioner of police P Shewale said, “We produced them in court and got their custody till June 2. We have seized their mobile phones and are taking statements of other people who saw them at the spot where the murder took place.”

