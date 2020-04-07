e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Lockdown: Vasai NGO adopts 30 transgenders

Lockdown: Vasai NGO adopts 30 transgenders

cities Updated: Apr 07, 2020 22:39 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A Vasai based NGO, Samadhan Foundation, has adopted 30 transgenders who are residing in Khan Compound chawl, in Sagpada, Vasai. Avinash Kuse, a member of the organisation said, “We have provided them essential commodities like rice, wheat, oil, spices etc., and also provide them meals twice a day. We will continue to help them until the lockdown is called off.” Aliya Pawar, a transgender, said, “Usually each of us make around ₹200 a day but now due to the lockdown we are struggling to make ends meet.

top news
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
You can now set PIN lock to individual profiles on Netflix
You can now set PIN lock to individual profiles on Netflix
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities