Lockdown: Vasai NGO adopts 30 transgenders

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 22:39 IST

A Vasai based NGO, Samadhan Foundation, has adopted 30 transgenders who are residing in Khan Compound chawl, in Sagpada, Vasai. Avinash Kuse, a member of the organisation said, “We have provided them essential commodities like rice, wheat, oil, spices etc., and also provide them meals twice a day. We will continue to help them until the lockdown is called off.” Aliya Pawar, a transgender, said, “Usually each of us make around ₹200 a day but now due to the lockdown we are struggling to make ends meet.