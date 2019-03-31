Lok Sabha election: Bhagwant launches AAP campaign in Faridkot with low-key event

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Bhagwant Mann launched the party’s poll campaign in Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday in a low-key event.

Mann inaugurated the party office at Jaiton, an assembly segment of Faridkot constituency from where the party has again fielded Sadhu Singh, who is the sitting MP.

Mann, party’s star campaigner who was a crowd-puller in 2017 assembly elections, failed to draw a sizeable gathering at the event.

In the assembly elections, Jaiton had elected AAP candidate Master Baldev Singh, who has now turned a rebel and is contesting parliamentary elections as Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate from Faridkot.

Talking to HT over the low turnout at the Jaiton event, Mann said it was basically an event for the party workers. “We will hold big rallies in the coming days.”

Kotkapura AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said AAP’s working is different from traditional parties and they have only called volunteers to participate in the event.

“We also held a roadshow in the area which was successful. The people are supporting Sadhu Singh and he will be re-elected from Faridkot,” he said.

After the Jaiton event, Mann addressed public meetings at Bhagta Bhaike and Bhai Rupa.

“The people have shown faith in AAP and they will again support us as our elected leaders have always raised public issues in the Lok Sabha and utilised the entire MPLAD funds for development,” the Sangrur MP said.

He added, “The Akali Dal is not even able to find candidates for all the constituencies. People will not support them in the wake of the police firing on people protesting over sacrilege incidents. The Congress has failed to fulfil promises it made before assembly elections.”

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 23:23 IST