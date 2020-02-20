Long hours, risk: Firemen’s ordeal

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 01:34 IST

With four months left to retirement, 58-year-old fire officer Sudhakar Kulkarni, was transferred to the fire station at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Dombivli from Adharwadi fire station in Kalyan (West). “I took charge on Tuesday,” recalled Kulkarni. When his family called on Tuesday afternoon to check on him, Kulkarni didn’t pick up the phone. “My gloves were covered with chemical particles and I could hardly open the mouth mask,” he said. At the time, he had no idea that the fire he was fighting would take over 24 hours to be completely doused.

On Tuesday, at around 1.15pm, a blast was reported in chemical manufacturing company, Metropolitan Eximchem Private Limited, in MIDC Dombivli. Kulkarni was part of the team that accompanied the first fire tender. “We had to head slowly towards the building because by then, multiple explosions were taking place inside,” said Kulkarni. “I was inside, trying to figure out on how to control the blaze from spreading and directing the other firemen. We could hardly see anything,” he said.

Firefighters worked long hours to contain the blaze, with many refusing to take even meal breaks and instead eating whatever snacks were brought to them (by social workers) at the site. “Even if I left the spot, I wouldn’t be able to concentrate on eating,” said Kulkarni, who finally left at midnight and resumed duty around 8am on Wednesday.

Firemen said while trying to control the blaze, they had to be careful about the falling structure since the building was gutted. “It was suffocating to be inside. The heat was unbearable and also, it was bad for the eyes,” said Namdeo Chaudhari, a fireman with Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). “Most firemen worked in shifts of six to eight hours. Standing continuously for so long is difficult. It’s a non-stop job. If we rest for a minute, it affects the entire operation,” he added.

Firefighting operations finally ended at 6pm, on Wednesday.