Loni woman’s murder: Victim’s family suspects hubby

The family of the 30-year-old woman, who was found shot dead in Loni on Tuesday, has lodged an FIR for murder and raised suspicion on her husband. Police officials said that they have picked up the man for questioning and investigating the case.

The incident took place around 6pm near Behta Hajipur when the deceased, Kavita, was travelling on a bike with her husband to Aligarh from her parents’ house at Sangam Vihar in Loni. Her family says that they received a call from her husband Rinku alias Gyanesh Kumar that some altercation had broken out.

“I rushed to the spot and found my daughter lying unconmaurya, scious. I took her to a private hospital but was shocked to see that my clothes were drenched in blood. The doctors there told me that she had been shot. Then I rushed to Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi where I came to know that she sustained two bullet injuries to her neck and chest. During this period, my son-in-law did not tell me anything. But later he said that he heard gunshots,” said Harkesh Kumar, Kavita’s father.

Kumar said he has forwarded a police complaint raising suspicion on Rinku.

“They (the couple) had come to attend birthday party of my youngest daughter. Around 5.45pm on Tuesday, Rinku was in a hurry to go. Everyone in family tried to stop him but he insisted and left with Kavita on his bike. At the time he left has raised suspicion. He said that Kavita had gone to relieve herself in a field midway. This also seems suspicious as she had just left home and would not have felt the need,” the father said in his complaint.

“There is no robbery involved as jewellery items my daughter wore and other valuables were found intact. Even the mobile phones and other items were recovered,” he added.

The police said that they have formed several teams to get clues about the incident, but Rinku could not tell the exact location of the scene of crime. Upon the complaint, the police registered an FIR at Loni Border police station.

“We have picked up Kavita’s husband for questioning. It has come to light from our sources that he before marriage was staying with a transgender and later got married to Kavita. There had been frequent altercations on this issue but he continued meeting the third person. We are investigating the case from all angles and lodged an FIR for murder. Victim’s family has also raised suspicion on her husband,” said AK superintendent of police (rural).

On Tuesday, the police had said that the woman went to the nearby fields reportedly to relieve herself while her husband waited near the motorcycle. When she did not return, he went to have a look. He found Kavita lying in the fields with gunshot wounds , the police had said.

Police officers said that travelling from Loni to Aligarh would take about three to four hours (during night time) and the couple setting out on a long journey around 6 pm seemed suspicious.

The police said they are investigating the case from all angles and are awaiting the post mortem report of the victim’s body that will be conducted at the GTB Hospital.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 15:50 IST