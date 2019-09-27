e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 27, 2019

Lt Gen RR Nimbhorkar on why Indian forces winning the good fight in J&K

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Lieutenant General RR Nimbhorkar (retd) said calls for azaadi, autonomy and Kashmiriyat by forces inimical to the country were false and the real aim of Jammu and Kashmir separatists is establishing an Islamic state.

He was addressing the media at Pune Patrakar Sangh on Friday. Lieutenant General Nimbhorkar, who participated in the 2016 surgical strikes against Pakistan, said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir has become a cauldron of fundamentalism where radical ideologies like Wahhabism has taken strong root in the minds of people of the state.

“They want to create an Islamic state through the ideology of terrorism,” he said. The military officer described stone pelting as a business where stone pelters were paid to carry out the attacks against Indian security forces.

Lieutenant General Nimbhorkar further pointed out that the Indian army was well prepared to tackle terrorism being unleashed by Pakistan.

When asked about Khalistan movement, Lieutenant General Nimbhorkar said that Khalistan movement should not become active and it was one of the biggest threat to the national security of the country. “ The funding to such terrorist groups and their becoming active again is definitely a cause of concern ,” he said.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 18:22 IST

trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Maharashtra Elections 2019Google DoodleHousefull 4 TrailerBoard President’s XI vs South Africa Live ScoreAssembly bypolls Results LIVEMoney Laundering CasePriyanka ChopraP ChidambaramBRD Medical collegeIndian ArmyPM Modi UNGA 2019
Top News
latest news
India News
cities
don't miss