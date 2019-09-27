Lt Gen RR Nimbhorkar on why Indian forces winning the good fight in J&K

cities

Lieutenant General RR Nimbhorkar (retd) said calls for azaadi, autonomy and Kashmiriyat by forces inimical to the country were false and the real aim of Jammu and Kashmir separatists is establishing an Islamic state.

He was addressing the media at Pune Patrakar Sangh on Friday. Lieutenant General Nimbhorkar, who participated in the 2016 surgical strikes against Pakistan, said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir has become a cauldron of fundamentalism where radical ideologies like Wahhabism has taken strong root in the minds of people of the state.

“They want to create an Islamic state through the ideology of terrorism,” he said. The military officer described stone pelting as a business where stone pelters were paid to carry out the attacks against Indian security forces.

Lieutenant General Nimbhorkar further pointed out that the Indian army was well prepared to tackle terrorism being unleashed by Pakistan.

When asked about Khalistan movement, Lieutenant General Nimbhorkar said that Khalistan movement should not become active and it was one of the biggest threat to the national security of the country. “ The funding to such terrorist groups and their becoming active again is definitely a cause of concern ,” he said.

