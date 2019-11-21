e-paper
LU a cradle for oriental studies

cities Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Amidst the debate over fee hike in various universities, the Lucknow University is offering courses in oriental languages (Arabic, Persian and Sanskrit) at nominal fees.

Earlier, these languages were being taught at zero fees since 1921 when the varsity was established. Literary experts said Lucknow University is among a handful of educational institutes that offer such courses.

There was a relaxation in fees because of a clause embedded by the people who donated land for the varsity.

The King of Mahmudabad Estate that donated a large section of its land for the university did so with a clause that the varsity will continue to provide free education in Arabic, Persian and Sanskrit till the time it exists.

Beside the three languages, Pali was also taught on zero fees for a very long time. But now, nominal fee is charged for these courses, said officials.

Dr AA Jafri, assistant professor of oriental Persian course, said: “The department focuses on imparting knowledge in Arabic, Persian and Sanskrit. Students, especially from financially weak background, benefit from this.”

The department provides diploma courses in these subjects. “The students who pass out of the department take up jobs that require basic knowledge of these languages or continue their education further,” said Jafri.

