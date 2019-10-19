LU imposes ₹20K fine on student

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:31 IST

The Lucknow University (LU) had imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a BA second year student for having a meal at the central mess for nearly two months without paying the bill, said proctor Vinod Singh on Friday.

The student was asked to submit an affidavit on a Rs 100 stamp paper, declaring that he would not eat in the central mess without making payment, he said. For two months, the student had meals by writing names of different students and without paying a penny, the proctor said.

The student Ayush Singh, who is a day scholar, would regularly go to the central mess for meals, he said. As per rules, only hostellers are allowed to take meals in the central mess on a monthly payment basis. The proctor said he had information that the student in question had been frequently taking meals in the central mess under fake names .

The proctor said a day’s meals cost Rs 104. “We calculated the number of days he had meals at the mess posing as other students. It came to about Rs 10,000. We doubled the fine and it went up to Rs 20,000. As a deterrent, we decided to impose fine,” Singh said.

University students are now demanding that the fine be waived off . "He has apologised and if the authorities wanted, they could have asked him to pay for the meals. Asking him to pay Rs 20,000 is unfair because one eats only when one is hungry. Ayush did not take away anything from the university," said a group of students supporting Ayush.

Ayush Singh had apologised and said that he was feeling very hungry and so he went to eat . He also promised to not break the rules in future, said the proctor. The university is now thinking of waiving off the penalty because it will be taxing for his parents who will ultimately have to foot the bill.

When contacted, Ayush Singh said he had tendered an unconditional apology before vice chancellor SP Singh who had pardoned him and also exempted the fine. "I am really sorry for my mistake. I will never do such a thing in future," he said.

