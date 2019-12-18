e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Cities / LU paper leak: STF summons student

LU paper leak: STF summons student

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2019 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: The Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police quizzed principal of City Law College, LU law professor Satish Pandey and summoned student Richa Mishra to appear before it as she is absconding. The STF is investigating the LLB semester III question paper leak in Lucknow University .

“The student Richa Mishra whose voice was heard on the leaked audio clip in which she was talking to an LU professor and asking probable questions, is absconding and is not cooperating with the STF. A notice was sent to her to appear before the STF,” said an STF official.

The STF quizzed five people, including dean of law faculty and a student on Monday. An STF official privy to the investigation said that the focus of the investigation was on assessing the extent to which the paper was leaked and if the leaked questions were shared with other students.

Two Lucknow University teachers were suspended and the third semester examinations of the three-year LLB programme of the varsity cancelled by the administration following an allegation of paper leak on Wednesday.

The STF was handed over the investigation of the case of the directive of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier , the vice chancellor (VC) of Lucknow University met sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (STF) investigating the paper leak scandal in the university on Saturday.

top news
‘Dirty politics, urban Naxals behind violence’: PM on anti-CAA protests
‘Dirty politics, urban Naxals behind violence’: PM on anti-CAA protests
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
Doesn’t affect Indian citizens, including Muslims: MHA answers FAQs on CAA
Doesn’t affect Indian citizens, including Muslims: MHA answers FAQs on CAA
Musharraf, convicted for treason, not traitor, says Pak Army; hints at faceoff
Musharraf, convicted for treason, not traitor, says Pak Army; hints at faceoff
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2020 date sheet released at cbse.nic.in
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2020 date sheet released at cbse.nic.in
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘Was very disappointed,’ Yuvraj slams India’s planning for 2019 World Cup
‘Was very disappointed,’ Yuvraj slams India’s planning for 2019 World Cup
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities