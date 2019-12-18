LU paper leak: STF summons student

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 01:10 IST

LUCKNOW: The Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police quizzed principal of City Law College, LU law professor Satish Pandey and summoned student Richa Mishra to appear before it as she is absconding. The STF is investigating the LLB semester III question paper leak in Lucknow University .

“The student Richa Mishra whose voice was heard on the leaked audio clip in which she was talking to an LU professor and asking probable questions, is absconding and is not cooperating with the STF. A notice was sent to her to appear before the STF,” said an STF official.

The STF quizzed five people, including dean of law faculty and a student on Monday. An STF official privy to the investigation said that the focus of the investigation was on assessing the extent to which the paper was leaked and if the leaked questions were shared with other students.

Two Lucknow University teachers were suspended and the third semester examinations of the three-year LLB programme of the varsity cancelled by the administration following an allegation of paper leak on Wednesday.

The STF was handed over the investigation of the case of the directive of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier , the vice chancellor (VC) of Lucknow University met sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (STF) investigating the paper leak scandal in the university on Saturday.