Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express flagged off

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:57 IST

UP CM pitches for a “semi-bullet train” on Agra-Varanasi route

The country’s first private semi-high speed train – Tejas Express – between Lucknow and Delhi was flagged off by chief minister Yogi Adityanath amidst much fanfare at Lucknow junction railway station in Lucknow on Friday.

He pitched for a “semi-bullet train” on the Agra-Varanasi route, saying there is a need to run similar trains between other prime cities of UP.

“There is a need for similar trains between Agra, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and other important cities,” said Yogi Adityanath.

While assuring complete support to the Railways in introducing similar trains in other cities, Adityanath said the move would help boost tourism in the state.

“The UP government is ready to extend all possible support to the Railways and the IRCTC in expanding their horizons,” he assured.

He proposed more toy trains to connect eco-tourism sites.

The CM also inspected the train and interacted with the passengers. “Sir, we boarded the train just to experience the journey,” a passenger told the CM during the short interaction.

Owned by the Indian Railway’s subsidiary – Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the train left Lucknow junction at 9:56am for Delhi.

Officials said Tejas is also the fastest train amongst the fleet of trains that shuttle between Lucknow and Delhi.

“At present, the fastest Lucknow-Delhi train is Swarn Shatabdi, which takes over seven hours to reach its destination. Whereas Tejas would complete the journey is just 6 hours and 15 minutes,” said Ashwani Srivastava, chief regional manager Lucknow, IRCTC.

On the first day, 332 passengers boarded the train having a capacity to accommodate around 700 travellers. Nine chair car and one executive chair car coaches were attached to the train on Friday.

As per schedule, the Delhi-bound train would leave Lucknow at 6:10am and touch New Delhi railway station at 12:25pm, covering the entire distance in 6 hours and 15 minutes.

On its return journey, Tejas Express would leave Delhi at 3:35pm and reach Lucknow at 10:05pm. The train would have only two halts —at Kanpur and Ghaziabad – and would run six days a week, except Tuesday.

Tejas Express is said to be the first morning train from Lucknow to Delhi. “It was only after research we concluded that the train should be scheduled in the morning so that passengers, especially corporate and business class can commute to Delhi, wind up their work and come back to Lucknow the same day,” added Srivastava.

Passengers also gave a thumbs-up to the train’s schedule, saying it suits them. “Now, there is no point leaving a day before. We can leave in the morning, complete our work or attend meetings, and can return the same day. It sounds more convenient,” said Sushant Sharma, passenger.

The IRCTC also felicitated five passengers on the occasion. These included the first male, first female, first senior citizen and first toddler passengers to book the train ticket. The IRCTC also felicitated a boy, Tejas Srivastava, who boarded the train along with his parents to experience the train’s first journey.

Ashutosh Tandon, UP urban development minister; Swati Singh, women’s welfare, child development and nutrition minister; VK Yadav, chairman railway board and others were present during the inauguration ceremony.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:57 IST