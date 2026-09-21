10 senior IAS officers shifted in Uttar Pradesh; Ranvir Prasad new UPPCL chairman

In a reshuffle of the bureaucracy’s top tier, the state government on Sunday transferred 10 senior IAS officers. A reshuffle of the bureaucracy’s top tier has been effected in Uttar Pradesh. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

The move follows speculation that some officers were at loggerheads with the ministers of their respective departments.

Additional chief secretary (energy) and Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd chairman Ashish Kumar Goel has been sent to the labour and employment department. Ranvir Prasad has been appointed principal secretary, energy and additional energy sources, as well as chairman of UPPCL, UPPTCL, UPSLDC and UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited.

Additional chief secretary Amit Kumar Ghosh has been appointed ACS, higher education. V Hekali Zhimomi has been made principal secretary, medical health and family welfare, as well as principal secretary, medical education.

Anil Kumar has been appointed principal secretary, food and civil supplies department. Ravindra has been made principal secretary, panchayati raj department.

Mahendra Prasad Agarwal has been appointed principal secretary, forest, environment and climate change. MKS Sundaram has been appointed principal secretary, agriculture.

Additional chief secretary, tourism and culture, Amrit Abhijat has been given additional charge of ACS, transport department. Principal secretary, stamp and registration, Amit Gupta has been given additional charge of the technical education department.

There was a buzz in bureaucratic circles that some ministers, including energy minister AK Sharma, panchayati raj minister Om Prakash Rajbhar and agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, had expressed displeasure over the working of officers in their respective departments.