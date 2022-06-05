111-ft cake for Yogi’s 50th birthday, CM’s supporter aims world record
LUCKNOW: A supporter of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be attempting a world record by cutting a 111-ft high cake to celebrate the CM’s 50th birthday in Bareilly on Sunday, people familiar with the matter said.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Nawabganj assembly seat of Bareilly, MP Arya, in whose area the world record will be attempted, said one Amir Zaidi, a former nagar panchayat chairman, was aiming at the record.
“The current world record for the tallest cake is 108.27 ft but the one that will be attempted here on Sunday evening is going to be 111 ft,” Arya said.
The cake that will be mounted in phases and supported by 150 quintals of iron structure will weigh around 40 quintals, Aamir said.
“The cake will be called the ‘cake of peace’ for the manner in which the chief minister has ensured peace across the state. The world record will help convey this aspect of the chief minister across the globe,” he added.
“Around 5 lakh people in Ayodhya and elsewhere also plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa to mark the occasion,” said a Yogi supporter requesting anonymity. “Yogi ji only accepts greetings on his birthday. He isn’t aware of all these things that his supporters have planned,” he added.
There are others who have launched music videos on his birthday.
A music video by Chanchal Banjara hailed Yogi with lyrics like, “Uttar Pradesh ko jisne Uttam Pradesh banaya … (one who transformed Uttar Pradesh into an ideal state)’.
This music video opens with a speech by the chief minister in the UP assembly in which he is heard saying that there is nothing like an ideal time. “Samay ko toh uttam banana padta hai (one has to make the time an ideal one),” the CM is shown saying in the video before the music begins.
“Yogi ji is hugely popular and several of his fans are voluntarily posting such videos,” said UP BJP secretary Chandramohan. Various organisations like the Hindu Yuva Vahini and others have plans to distribute fruits and vegetables among the needy.
