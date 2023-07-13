12 die in rain-related incidents; flood alert in west UP

LUCKNOW Twelve people were killed in rain-related incidents across the state in the past 24 hours, the relief commissioner said in a statement on Wednesday, as heavy rain continued to batter Uttar Pradesh. In Saharanpur, 92 villages and 16 urban localities were flooded while the district administration shifted 512 people to flood shelters on Wednesday. (File Photo)

River Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at Kachla Bridge in Badaun district and Yamuna was above the danger mark at Mavi in Muzaffarnagar district. River Sharda was flowing close to the danger mark at Paliyakala in Lakhimpur district.

In Saharanpur, 92 villages and 16 urban localities were flooded while the district administration shifted 512 people to flood shelters on Wednesday. In Muzaffarnagar, two villages were flooded and the administration shifted 200 people to flood shelters.

“In the last 24 hours, 12 deaths have been reported in UP. While one loss of life was due to lightning, nine due to drowning, one death was due to heavy rain and one due to snake bite,” said UP relief commissioner GS Naveen in a press statement.

The state government sounded a flood alert in western UP districts Shamli, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad and Etawah after release of 1.90 lakh cusecs of water from Hathini Kund barrage on river Yamuna in Haryana.

District administration officers informed that five villages of Shamli district were waterlogged. There was no flood situation in Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad and Etawah districts. In Saharanpur, 2,000 people were shifted to flood relief camps in the last three days. The situation was normal in Bijnor and Moradabad districts, he said.

In the last 24 hours, more than normal rainfall had been received in many districts of the state. Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Hapur, Kannauj, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra recorded more than 30mm rainfall. Excess rainfall was recorded in 16 districts, more than normal rainfall in 18 districts, normal rainfall in 19 districts, deficient rainfall in 18 districts and extremely deficient rainfall in four districts, he said.

‘All from U.P. stranded in Himachal returning home’

The relief commissioner said that high level authorities had confirmed that all people from Uttar Pradesh stranded in Himachal Pradesh were returning home and there was no report of deaths.

According to the data by the state government, six people from Kanpur, 11 from Lucknow, three from Meerut, three from Deoria, one each from Varanasi, Jalaun, Shahjahanpur and Balrampur as well as two from Baduan were stranded in HP on Wednesday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday had directed officers to make arrangements for the safe return of people from UP stranded in HP.