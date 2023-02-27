14 IAS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW The state government on Monday transferred 14 IAS officers, including district magistrates of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Shamli and Ballia. Manish Kumar Verma was appointed district magistrate (DM) of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Jasjit Kaur made DM, Sultanpur (File Photo)

Narendra Bhushan was appointed principal secretary, infrastructure and industrial development, as well as IT and electronics department. Rajesh Kumar was made commissioner in-charge and director in-charge, industry while Suhas LY was made secretary, sports and youth welfare, director general, youth welfare and provincial guards. Ravish Gupta was appointed additional inspector general, registration.

Pramod Kumar Upadhyay was made director, panchayati raj and Pranay Singh, additional commissioner (administration), sugarcane.

Manish Kumar Verma was appointed district magistrate (DM) of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Jasjit Kaur made DM, Sultanpur, Anuj Kumar Jha made DM, Jaunpur, Ravindra Singh was appointed DM, Shamli and Ravindra Kumar, DM, Ballia.

Saumya Agarwal was made commissioner in-charge, Bareilly division. Santosh Kumar was appointed chief development officer (CDO), Maharajganj and Akshat Verma made CDO, Prayagraj.

Three senior IAS officers, who will retire on February 28, included additional chief secretary, infrastructure and industrial development department Arvind Kumar, chairman, UP State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), Rajendra Tiwari, and additional chief secretary, Ayush department, Aradhana Shukla.