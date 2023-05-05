Prayagraj: IMA’s 14th state-level refresher course on May 7

The 14th state-level refresher course ‘Indian Medical Association College of General Practitioners (IMA CGP) Update 2023’ is going to be organised at Allahabad Medical Association (AMA) convention centre in Prayagraj on Sunday. This year, the theme of the course will be “Neurology- Hematology Update 2023”. The goal of this conference is to keep our general practitioners updated with the latest development in medical sciences, informed AMA president Dr Subodh Jain. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“The topics of the course have been specially compiled keeping in mind the changing clinical trends in the management and diagnosis of common ailments. The goal of this conference is to keep our general practitioners updated with the latest development in medical sciences,” informed AMA president Dr Subodh Jain.

The inauguration of the conference will be held at 2pm. The chief guest of the occasion will be Dr YR Yadav, president, neurological society of India, while Prof SP Singh, principal of MLN Medical College, Prayagraj will be the guest of honour, he added.

There will be two orations during this conference. Dr VK Agarwal oration on ‘Recent indications of Endoscopy in CNS Diseases’ will be delivered by Prof YR Yadav, head of the department of neurosurgery at NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur. Likewise, Dr KS Neogi’s oration on ‘Management and Evaluation of Tremor’ will be given by Prof Achal Srivastava, department of neurology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

A number of experts will deliver their talks during the meeting including Dr Pawan Kumar Verma, associate professor, department of neurosurgery at SGPGIMS-Lucknow on ‘Traumatic Brain Injury: Current Guidelines and Recommendations’ and Dr Nimisha Verma, associate professor, department anaesthesia and pain management, IMS, BHU on ‘Overview of chronic pain management’ among others.