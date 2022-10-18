15 U.P. CHCs to run under PPP model

The state government has decided to run over a dozen community health centres (CHCs) under public-private-partnership (PPP) model.

On Monday, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said, “Fifteen CHCs in the state have been selected first to run on the PPP model. This will be a major step towards improving healthcare services in the state.”

This is the initial phase of the scheme and will be expanded in the future.

Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said, “Orders have been issued to health officials to execute the process for these CHCs.” These 15 CHCs are in 15 districts, hence one CHC in each of these 15 districts will start functioning under the PPP model.

The 15 CHCs are Khadda CHC in Kushinagar, Gajokhar CHC in Varanasi, Malhipur CHC in Shrawasti, Rajapur CHC in Chitrakoot, Nagram CHC in Lucknow, Belaghat CHC in Gorakhpur, Adda Bajaar CHC in Maharajganj, Chandan Chowki CHC in Lakhimpur Khiri, Vishwarganj CHC in Bahraich, Bhogwara CHC in Chandauli, Dapsaura CHC in Fatehpur, Sukhpura CHC in Ballia, Babhani CHC in Sonebhadra, Khajuria CHC in Balrampur and Sirsiya CHC in Siddharthnagar.

“Both the state and Union government are running several welfare programmes for patients and officials need to ensure all the benefits of these schemes reach patients. Officials should make visits to hospitals and ensure the schemes are implemented,” said Pathak.

“Running CHCs under the PPP model will give way to a new start in the state, where the private sector will play a key role in healthcare delivery in rural pockets of the state, as they do in urban areas,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

The CHCs have a 24-hour emergency service, free admission, medicine and diagnostic services. Pathak said all the facilities should be ensured to patients.