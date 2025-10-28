15.44 crore voters, 1.62L BLOs: UP all set for special intensive revision of electoral rolls

LUCKNOW The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh commencing from Tuesday (October 28) will be conducted simultaneously at 1,62,486 booths in the state. The mega exercise was previously conducted in UP 22 years ago in 2003.

A total of 1.62 lakh booth level officers (BLOs) appointed by the Election Commission, 1.93 lakh booth level agents representing political parties, 2,445 election returning officers (EROs)/assistant election returning officers (AEROs) and 75 district election officers will carry out the mapping of electoral roll of the year 2003 with the electoral roll of 2025.

Currently, there are approximately 15.44 crore voters in Uttar Pradesh, as per ECI data. Details of all voters will be verified while duplicate entries, deceased persons and those who have migrated will be removed from the electoral rolls. Wrongful inclusion of foreigners will be also addressed during the SIR. Names of new voters, who are eligible for voting according to ECI norms, will be added to the voters list.

“To ensure a clean and inclusive voter list in UP, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is being conducted,” said Navdeep Rinwa, UP chief electoral officer (CEO).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that the second phase of the SIR will be carried out across 12 states and UTs, including Uttar Pradesh. As per law, electoral rolls have to be revised before every election or as per requirement. Political parties have been raising issues related to electoral rolls.

The ECI has made it clear that if the name of a person is already on the old roll, mostly from 2003, then that person need not prove anything else to stay on the rolls. Only the enumeration form would do in such cases. For those whose names are not on the 2003 voter rolls, the process is likely to be similar to that in Bihar, where the SIR was carried just ahead of polls scheduled for November. The person will have to show parents’ names on the older lists and prove his relationship with them using an ID document.

According to the schedule released by the ECI, the printing and training work will be done from October 28 to November 3. The month long door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms by BLOs will be carried out from November 4 to December 4. Publication of draft electoral rolls will be done on December 8. Claims and objections will be invited from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The notice phase is from December 9 to January 31, 2026. The final voter list will be published on February 7, 2026.

Preparations for the SIR in UP for the 2027 assembly polls have been completed. The ECI intends that the voter lists of the 403 assembly constituencies should be completely error-free, updated and transparent to ensure that every eligible citizen can exercise their franchise during the polls, said CEO Navdeep Rinwa.

The ECI directed that no polling station should have more than 1,200 voters. To implement the direction, the process of verifying and managing polling stations will also be completed during this period, he said.

On the instruction of the ECI, the UP CEO has already completed the training of BLOs, EROs of 403 assembly constituencies, district election officers of 75 districts as well as divisional commissioners of 18 divisions.

“The purpose of the training is to ensure that officers associated with the special voter list revision campaign are well acquainted with the technical and procedural aspects of the revision of electoral rolls,” Rinwa said.

The district election officers were given information over use of ERO Net, BLO App and Voter Helpline App, maintenance of polling stations, appointment of BLOs and legal guidelines related to elections. The officers were also told to work in coordination with the representatives of political parties to ensure their participation and trust in the revision of electoral rolls, he added.

The ECI has directed officers that Form 6 for adding new voters, Form 7 for deleting names and Form 8 for amendments should be made available to people. Physically challenged voters should also be enrolled, he said.

Officers have also been told to widely publicise Voter Registration Portal and Voter Helpline App so that every eligible citizen can fill his voter application form through online medium. BLOs have been directed to obtain factual/complete information from every citizen and verify documents carefully, he said.

In coordination with post offices, timely distribution of voter photo identity cards will be ensured while complaints received on NGS portal will be resolved on time, he added.