The State Level Skill Competition organised by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission will be held from January 12. To be organised in 20 different skills, over 1,651 selected participants from 75 districts of the state will take part in it. 1,651 participants from 75 districts to participate in skill competition

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Uttar Pradesh, Kapil Dev Agarwal stated that UP government’s goal is for the youth of the state to be technically proficient, innovative, and prepared for global competition.

The State Level Skill Competition is a powerful medium to recognise the talent of the youth and to bring them to national and international platforms. He said that this competition is an important stage of the India Skills Competition–2026 selection process, through which the best talents representing the state at the national level will be selected.

The competition will be held in three phases until January 23, while on January 24, selected participants will be awarded prizes and certificates in a ceremony.

Pulkit Khare, director of the Skill Development Mission, informed that in the first phase, to be held on January 12 and 13, approximately 570 participants from all 75 districts of the state will participate, showcasing their proficiency in 6 skills including Additive Manufacturing, Welding, Electronics, Fashion Technology, CNC Milling, and CNC Turning.

On the first day, participants will receive orientation related to their skills from experts, information about the format of the World Skills Competition, and practice on advanced machines, while the actual competition will be held on January 13.

He said that the first phase of the competition will be held in various institutions in Lucknow, including ITI Aliganj, ITI Mohanlalganj, ITOT, Raymond Center, Government Polytechnic, ITI Charbagh, Polytechnic (Women), and CIPET. In each phase, the skill proficiency, innovation, creative thinking, and performance ability of the participants will be impartially evaluated to select the best talents of the state, thereby providing them with the opportunity to participate in the national level as well as the World Skill Competition to be held in Shanghai, China.