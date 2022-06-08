16-year-old gaming addict kills mother for scolding him for playing PUBG
Lucknow: A 16-year-old gaming addict allegedly shot dead his mother for scolding him for playing the online game PUBG over the weekend and kept her body at their home in Lucknow for two days by threatening and locking his younger sister up in a room to ensure she does not inform anyone, a police officer said on Wednesday.
Additional deputy police commissioner SM Qasim Abidi said that they came to know about the incident when the boy’s father, who is in the Army and posted in West Bengal’s Asansol, informed them on Tuesday night that an unknown assailant killed his wife and held captive their two children.
Abidi said the boy initially tried to mislead the investigators by claiming that an electrician killed his mother before confessing to having shot dead her dead with his father’s licensed revolver. He said the boy sprayed room freshener as the body started decomposing due to hot weather.
Abidi said the boy called his father on Tuesday night and informed him about his mother’s murder and that the unknown assailant had held them captive. He said the boy was addicted to playing PUBG and his mother was not allowing him to play the game.
Abidi said forensic experts have collected evidence related to the crime and the revolver will be sent for a ballistic examination. He added the boy was taken into custody and will be produced before the juvenile board. Abidi said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
