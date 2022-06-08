16-year-old gaming addict kills mother for scolding him for playing PUBG

Lucknow: A 16-year-old gaming addict allegedly shot dead his mother for scolding him for playing the online game PUBG over the weekend and kept her body at their home in Lucknow for two days by threatening and locking his younger sister up in a room to ensure she does not inform anyone, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Additional deputy police commissioner SM Qasim Abidi said that they came to know about the incident when the boy’s father, who is in the Army and posted in West Bengal’s Asansol, informed them on Tuesday night that an unknown assailant killed his wife and held captive their two children.

Abidi said the boy initially tried to mislead the investigators by claiming that an electrician killed his mother before confessing to having shot dead her dead with his father’s licensed revolver. He said the boy sprayed room freshener as the body started decomposing due to hot weather.

Abidi said the boy called his father on Tuesday night and informed him about his mother’s murder and that the unknown assailant had held them captive. He said the boy was addicted to playing PUBG and his mother was not allowing him to play the game.

Abidi said forensic experts have collected evidence related to the crime and the revolver will be sent for a ballistic examination. He added the boy was taken into custody and will be produced before the juvenile board. Abidi said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.