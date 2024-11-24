Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

173 Abhyudaya Yojana beneficiaries clear constable exam written round

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 24, 2024 06:12 AM IST

173 students from the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana passed the UP Police Constable exam, highlighting the program's support for underprivileged students.

As many as 173 students enrolled in the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana Abhyudaya Yojana have cleared the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment written examination, a government spokesperson said.

(For representation)
(For representation)

The Yojana, a flagship programme of the state government, aims to empower underprivileged students by providing them free coaching for competitive exams. At present, 156 coaching centers in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh are running under the scheme to offer guidance and resources to students who lack access to such facilities.

According to the Abhudaya Yojana secretariat run by the social welfare department, of the 173 students, 48 are women. Most of the 173 candidates are from Lucknow (35), Ballia (17), Deoria (11), Ambedkar Nagar (10), Sultanpur (seven) and Balrampur (seven).

It may be noted that the examination was held for recruitment to 60,244 posts. Over 48 lakh applications were received for them. Out of the 34.6 lakh who took the test, 1.74 lakh candidates were declared successful.

Under the Yojana, students are provided free coaching for UPSC, PCS, IIT-JEE, NEET, and other competitive exams.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On