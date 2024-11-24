173 Abhyudaya Yojana beneficiaries clear constable exam written round

As many as 173 students enrolled in the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana Abhyudaya Yojana have cleared the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment written examination, a government spokesperson said. (For representation)

The Yojana, a flagship programme of the state government, aims to empower underprivileged students by providing them free coaching for competitive exams. At present, 156 coaching centers in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh are running under the scheme to offer guidance and resources to students who lack access to such facilities.

According to the Abhudaya Yojana secretariat run by the social welfare department, of the 173 students, 48 are women. Most of the 173 candidates are from Lucknow (35), Ballia (17), Deoria (11), Ambedkar Nagar (10), Sultanpur (seven) and Balrampur (seven).

It may be noted that the examination was held for recruitment to 60,244 posts. Over 48 lakh applications were received for them. Out of the 34.6 lakh who took the test, 1.74 lakh candidates were declared successful.

Under the Yojana, students are provided free coaching for UPSC, PCS, IIT-JEE, NEET, and other competitive exams.