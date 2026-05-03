19-yr-old student raped at Fatehpur Sikri; accused held after encounter: Police

A 19-year-old undergraduate student was allegedly raped on the premises of the world heritage Fatehpur Sikri complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district on Saturday after which the main accused was arrested in an encounter while his associate is absconding, police officials said on Sunday. She later lodged a complaint at the Fatehpur Sikri police station. (HT File Photo)

The incident took place when the girl, a resident of a village near the monument, visited the place and went to relieve herself in the open. Police said she was unaware of being chased by two men. According to police, one assaulted her while the other kept watch.

She later lodged a complaint at the Fatehpur Sikri police station.

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“A woman from a village under the Fatehpur Sikri police station limits lodged a complaint on Saturday evening alleging that she was raped by unidentified persons. A case was registered under the relevant sections, and police teams were formed to trace and apprehend the accused,” said Aditya Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Rural West), Agra police commissionerate.

“While searching for the accused, police received information about his location. He was arrested following an encounter with the police. He was injured after being shot in a leg. The accused was identified as Kasim (25) alias Mirchi, a resident of Mohalla Taalaab under the Fatehpur Sikri police station limits in Agra district,” DCP Singh said.

He was traced to the Undera area around midnight. Anand Veer, Fatehpur Sikri station house officer said that Kasim fired on the police, and in retaliatory action, he was shot in the leg. His associate identified as Sanjay Qureshi escaped.

“During interrogation in police custody, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed the involvement of another associate. A search operation has been launched to trace the absconding suspect. The arrested accused has a criminal history and has previously been jailed on murder charges. Police also recovered a country-made pistol along with cartridges from him. Further details are being investigated,” DCP Singh added.