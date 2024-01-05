2 constables injured in firing on police team during raid in U.P.’s Pilibhit

LUCKNOW Two police constables were injured when an accused opened fire on a police team that had raided a farmhouse in a Pilibhit village in connection with the kidnapping of a married woman on Thursday night, said senior police officials on Friday. The incident took place at a farmhouse where police had gone in connection with the kidnapping of a woman on Jan 4 night. (For Representation)

They said the condition of one police constable identified as Mohd Shahrukh was critical as he suffered a bullet wound in stomach while another constable Ankit Kumar suffered minor injury in his hand.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The officials said the accused Abhishek Saxena, who opened fire on the police, was also shot in leg in retaliatory firing when he tried to flee. He was later arrested and admitted to a hospital.

Constable Mohd Shahrukh is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pilibhit. Additional director general of police, Bareilly zone, PC Meena and inspector general, Bareilly range, Rakesh Singh visited the constable and inquired about his condition.

The IG informed media persons that doctors had operated upon the constable to remove pellets from stomach and his condition was stated to be stable. The IG said a team led by sub-inspector Subash Yadav of Sadar Kotwali had raided the farmhouse in search of the named accused Abhishek Saxena and the kidnapped woman.

He said one woman responded from inside when the police team knocked the door. “Abhishek, who was hiding inside, opened fire from a country made firearm when the two constables peeped inside the farmhouse after climbing its boundary wall,” the IG added.