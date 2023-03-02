2022 Azamgarh hooch tragedy: Allahabad HC refuses bail to ex-MP

The Allahabad high court has rejected the bail application of former MP Ramakant Yadav in connection with a hooch tragedy in which nine people had died after consuming spurious liquor in Mahul Ahiraula village of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district in February 2022. Yadav, who was a former MP from Azamgarh at the time of the incident, is now a sitting Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Phoolpur Pawai assembly seat of Azamgarh. Ramakant Yadav, who was a former MP from Azamgarh at the time of the incident, is now a sitting Samajwadi Party MLA from Phoolpur Pawai assembly seat of Azamgarh. (For Representation)

Rejecting the bail application of Yadav, justice Dinesh Kumar Singh in his order dated February 28, 2023 observed, “The accused-applicant is another Bahubali, a dreaded criminal and mafia don of eastern Uttar Pradesh where Bahubali and mafia culture is prevalent. This part of the Uttar Pradesh is adjacent to Bihar and to some extent political discourse and culture is similar to that of Bihar.”

“This region is dominated by mafias dons. These dons have accumulated mind-boggling wealth and properties from proceeds of crimes. They have been enjoying patronage and shield from law by the ruling elite of the state. After entering into world of crime, these mafia dons and criminals have been exercising influence, terror and fear over the poor, law abiding citizens and have acquired forcibly/illegally properties worth thousands of crores of rupees. They have been successful in going scot-free, despite committing hundreds of heinous offences. They also get elected and become law-maker. It is a slur on Indian democratic policy,” the court said.

It is alleged that though the shop was in the name of another person, the accused applicant was in actual control of the shop. An FIR was lodged at Phoolpur and Arahua police stations of Azamgarh by the family of the victims who had died after consuming country-made liquor allegedly purchased from the liquor shop of co-accused Rangesh Yadav, a licensee, who is the grandson the accused-applicant’s sister.

Although co-accused Rangesh Yadav is a resident of Jaunpur district, he was issued a licence for country-made liquor shop at Mahul town of Azamgarh. The accused applicant has been in jail since July 27, 2022.