2,048 degrees, 97 gold medals to be awarded at IIT-BHU’s 15th convocation on October 31

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-BHU) will award 2,048 degrees and confer 97 gold medals at its 15th convocation at Swatantrata Bhawan, Banaras Hindu University, on October 31. Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the chief guest at the convocation. (File)

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, IIT-BHU director Prof Amit Patra said the degrees would be awarded across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. The ceremony will recognise academic excellence, research and innovation, besides honouring students for outstanding performance.

Of the 2,048 degrees, 1,106 are BTech, 385 Integrated Dual Degrees (IDD), 322 MTech/MPharm, 182 PhD, 39 MSc and 14 BArch degrees.

A total of 62 recipients have been listed for medals and prizes, with some students receiving multiple distinctions. The honours include 97 gold medals, two silver medals and 25 cash prizes and other recognitions.

The President’s Gold Medal will be awarded to one student for outstanding academic performance among BTech, BArch and IDD graduates. Two students will receive the Director’s Gold Medals for all-round performance, organisational abilities and leadership qualities.

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the chief guest at the convocation. Kota Harinarayana, chairman of the IIT-BHU Board of Governors, will preside over the ceremony, while Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, vice-chairman of the board, will attend the event.

The ceremony will begin at 10 am on October 31.

The convocation will bring together graduating students, faculty members and guests to celebrate academic achievements and mark the beginning of the graduates’ professional and research careers.

The press conference was attended by Prof Devender Singh, dean of academic affairs; Prof Indrajit Sinha and Prof Kausik Chattopadhyay, associate deans for undergraduate and postgraduate academic affairs, respectively; registrar Sumit Kumar; and other faculty members and officials.