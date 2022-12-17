Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 21 high-risk accident blackspots identified in Lucknow

21 high-risk accident blackspots identified in Lucknow

lucknow news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:54 AM IST

PWD chief engineer (central region) Ashok Kannaujia has prepared a plan worth ₹50 crore for improvement in designs in order to minimise the accidents at the 21 blackspots

(For representation)
(For representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The public works department has identified 21 accident blackspots, where 113 people have died in 680 mishaps in the last one year, in Lucknow. Many of these accidents took place near Awadh Crossing on Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

Meanwhile, PWD chief engineer (central region) Ashok Kannaujia has prepared a plan worth 50 crore for improvement in designs in order to minimise the accidents at the 21 blackspots.

He said, “The plan includes road widening, placing of sign boards, rumble strips, dividers, stop signs, etc. The proposal has been sent to the government. Improvement works will start as soon as budget is allocated.”

Blackspots in Lucknow are at: Parivartan Chowk, Para Crossing, IT Crossing, VIP Road, 1090 Crossing, Matiyari Crossing, Mawaiya Tiraha, Bhainsakund road, Chandrika Devi Temple Road, Kanausi Road, Malhaur Railway Station, Sarpotganj, IIM Crossing, Eco Garden, Dugbagga, Alambagh Crossing, Awadh Crossing, Barabirwa Crossing, Piccadilly Crossing, Vijay Nagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out