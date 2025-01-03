23,262 differently abled individuals secure jobs under MNREGA in 2024-2025 in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Thursday that the financial year 2024-25 has seen significant progress in providing employment opportunities for differently abled individuals (Divyangs). Of the 50,201 registered Divyang job card holders, 23,262 have secured jobs under the MGNREGA scheme, generating an impressive 8.28 lakh man-days of work. For Representation: Labourers doing MGNREGA work (File)

Since 2017-18, over 1.24 lakh differently abled individuals have been employed under the scheme, contributing to 44.64 lakh man-days of labor and strengthening livelihoods.

A press release highlighted that under chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, UP is advancing employment opportunities for vulnerable groups through MGNREGA, providing jobs to underprivileged individuals, labourers, women, and the differently abled, fostering self-reliance across society.

A year-by-year breakup of the data highlights that 11,332 differently abled persons were employed in 2017-18, followed by 10,993 in 2018-19, 10,699 in 2019-20, 17,400 in 2020-21, 14,065 in 2021-22, 13,948 in 2022-23, and 22,630 in 2023-24. This year, the number has already reached 23,262, showcasing consistent growth.

The press release emphasised Yogi Adityanath’s belief that true development is achieved by addressing the needs of the weakest sections of society and empowering them with opportunities. MGNREGA has been pivotal in enabling differently abled individuals to achieve self-reliance and fostering holistic development and equal opportunities.

The scheme ensures employment for differently abled persons based on their skills, qualifications, and capabilities, offering them work suited to their physical abilities. By doing so, it not only secures their livelihood but also upholds their dignity and self-respect in society.

MGNREGA provides 100 days of employment annually to those in need. Beyond creating jobs, it promotes social justice and equality, contributing to a more inclusive and empowered UP. The government has leveraged digital technology to enhance transparency in the scheme, streamlining processes like registration, job card distribution, and work allocation on digital platforms for efficient service delivery.

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and dignity for differently abled individuals, empowering them to live fulfilling lives while contributing to the state’s development.