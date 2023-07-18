25 Ram Stambhs to come up on 17-km road to Ram temple in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) will set up 25 Ram Stambhs (pillars) on the 13-km stretch from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat and 4-km-long Dharam Path leading to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, ahead of the completion of the temple next year. These pillars will work as landmark for devotees to reach Ram Janmabhoomi, said officials. At present, projects worth ₹ 32,000 crore of both the Centre and the state government are underway in Ayodhya. (File Photo)

According to ADA vice-chairman Vishal Singh, these Ram Stambhs will have intricate carvings, similar to those on walls of temples in other parts of India. The carvings will also portray Ayodhya’s rich cultural heritage and history. Around ₹2.5 crore will be spent on the project, he added.

Each pillar, 6 ft high and 5 ft in diameter, will be made of fibre panel and reinforced with stainless steel. To make them more attractive, a 10mm glass light will also be installed atop each pillar.

Divisional commissioner (Ayodhya) Gaurav Dayal has finalised the design of these pillars. Tenders will soon be invited to finalise the agency that would execute the project.

At present, projects worth ₹32,000 crore of both the Centre and the state governments are underway in Ayodhya.

The UP government has set a deadline of December 2023-January 2024 to complete most of the projects before the Ram temple is opened for devotees after Makar Sankranti in January 2024.