Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 2.79L high school candidates fail in one subject, may give improvement exam
lucknow news

2.79L high school candidates fail in one subject, may give improvement exam

A scrutiny of the data released by UP Board shows that out of 25,20,634 candidates who appeared in the examination, 2,79,102 (12.56 per cent) failed in one subject.
UP Board officials declaring the high school exam-2022 results in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT file photo)
UP Board officials declaring the high school exam-2022 results in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT file photo)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 11:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

allahabad.htdesk@hindustantimes.com PRAYAGRAJ As many as 27,81,645 candidates were registered for the UP Board High School Examination-2022 and 25,20,634 students appeared in it. Out of these, 22,22,745 managed to pass the exam.

A scrutiny of the data released by UP Board shows that out of 25,20,634 candidates who appeared in the examination, 2,79,102 (12.56 per cent) failed in one subject.

According to the rules of the UP Board, if a student passes in five out of six subjects of high school, he or she is considered to have passed. In such a situation, students who have failed in one subject can give “improvement exam” to strive and improve their marks in that subject.

The UP Board exam data shows that this year 762 candidates have failed in two subjects in high school and are eligible to appear in compartment examination to pass in at least one of these subjects. Data furthers shows that 2,74,762 (12.36 per cent) high school students have failed in three or more subjects and are eligible to be considered for the credit system. That is, if such students want, they can take the exam for the next three years in subjects other than the ones in which they are passed. If they manage to pass in five subjects during this period, they would be awarded the high school pass mark sheet.

Exam data released by UP Board this year also shows that there has been a decrease in the number of students failing in one subject this year as compared to 2020. In 2020, 3,27,663 (14.19 per cent) students had failed in one subject while 711 had failed in two subjects even as 4,21,170 (18.23 percent) candidates had failed in three or more subjects.

The UP Board has introduced compartment exam option for intermediate students failing in one subject from 2020. However, this year, the Board has not released data regarding class 12 students eligible for compartment exams yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out