2.79L high school candidates fail in one subject, may give improvement exam
allahabad.htdesk@hindustantimes.com PRAYAGRAJ As many as 27,81,645 candidates were registered for the UP Board High School Examination-2022 and 25,20,634 students appeared in it. Out of these, 22,22,745 managed to pass the exam.
A scrutiny of the data released by UP Board shows that out of 25,20,634 candidates who appeared in the examination, 2,79,102 (12.56 per cent) failed in one subject.
According to the rules of the UP Board, if a student passes in five out of six subjects of high school, he or she is considered to have passed. In such a situation, students who have failed in one subject can give “improvement exam” to strive and improve their marks in that subject.
The UP Board exam data shows that this year 762 candidates have failed in two subjects in high school and are eligible to appear in compartment examination to pass in at least one of these subjects. Data furthers shows that 2,74,762 (12.36 per cent) high school students have failed in three or more subjects and are eligible to be considered for the credit system. That is, if such students want, they can take the exam for the next three years in subjects other than the ones in which they are passed. If they manage to pass in five subjects during this period, they would be awarded the high school pass mark sheet.
Exam data released by UP Board this year also shows that there has been a decrease in the number of students failing in one subject this year as compared to 2020. In 2020, 3,27,663 (14.19 per cent) students had failed in one subject while 711 had failed in two subjects even as 4,21,170 (18.23 percent) candidates had failed in three or more subjects.
The UP Board has introduced compartment exam option for intermediate students failing in one subject from 2020. However, this year, the Board has not released data regarding class 12 students eligible for compartment exams yet.
