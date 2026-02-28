2-year-old among three killed in separate mishaps in Lucknow

Three people, including a toddler, were killed in separate road accidents in different parts of Lucknow from Friday night till Saturday morning, while several others sustained serious injuries, police said. Several people were also injured in the mishaps. (For representation)

In the first incident, a two-year-old boy was killed and four members of his family were seriously injured after a speeding SUV rammed into their motorcycle in Nigohan area late on Friday night.

Reports said the mishap occurred near Nagram crossing under the Nigohan police station limits when an SUV moving towards Rae Bareli allegedly hit the bike from behind.

According to police, Sarvesh, a labourer and resident of Utrawan village in Nigohan, was returning home around 10 pm with his wife Ramdulari and their three children — Janhvi (7), Manvi (6) and Shamsher (2).

The impact threw the couple and their children several metres away, leaving them critically injured. Police rushed them to the Mohanlalganj community health centre from where they were referred to the KGMU Trauma Centre. However, doctors at the trauma centre declared Shamsher brought dead. The condition of the other injured family members remains serious, officials said.

SHO Anuj Kumar Tiwari said police had seized the SUV and launched a manhunt for the errant driver.

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old truck cleaner was killed after being hit by another truck on Saturday morning in the Bijnor police station area. Police said the accident occurred around 10 am on the service road near Natkur underpass on Kisan Path under Bijnor police limits.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep, son of Muneshwar, a resident of Simra village in the Hasanganj area of Unnao district. He was travelling with truck driver Furqan from Jhansi to Gorakhpur via Kisan Path.

Reports said after descending from the Natkur underpass, Sandeep got down from the truck to help park it along the service road. At that time, a truck (RJ11 GC7531) allegedly driven rashly hit him from behind. Sandeep was rushed to the Sarojini Nagar CHC where doctors declared him dead.

In another accident, a 22-year-old man was killed after his scooter was hit by a goods vehicle near Piparsand underpass on Kisan Path under Sarojini Nagar police station limits late on Friday night. Police said the incident occurred around 10 pm on Friday. The deceased was identified as Abhijeet, son of Dharmendra and a resident of Piparsand in Lucknow. Police said the errant driver had been taken into custody for questioning, while further probe was undnerway.