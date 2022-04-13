3 drown as boat capsizes in Gandak river in Kushinagar

Three women drowned when a boat carrying around 10 people capsized in Gandak river in east UP’s Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions to the local district and police administration to carry out rescue operation and provide all possible help to the victims.

Gorakhpur range deputy inspector general (DIG) J Ravindra Goud said the deceased were identified as Asma Khatoon (35), Gudiya (18) and Soni (16)-- all residents of Paniyahawa Tola, Patalhawa under Hanumanganj police station limits. He said seven others traveling on the same boat were rescued and taken to a hospital.

He said the incident took place under Khadda police station limits when they were crossing the river for farming work in the field on other side.

He said the bodies have been sent for post mortem.