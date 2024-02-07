30 specially abled youngsters bag job offers during Arts and Skills Exhibition

The recently concluded Arts and Skills Exhibition for persons with disabilities in Gorakhpur became a platform for 30 individuals to receive job offers from leading national and international companies. Organised earlier this week by the state government, the exhibition showcased arts, crafts and food items created by community members. Deepak Sareen, GM of Skills Council for Persons with Disabilities, with the youngsters who secured job offer. (Sourced)

Thirty individuals were presented with job offers to work in top companies after undergoing training at the Gorakhpur chapter of the Saubhagya Foundation, a partner NGO with the department of skill development and entrepreneurship. These individuals aged 18 to 35, all have hearing impairment or orthopaedic disabilities. Amit Mehrotra, founder of the NGO, said: “We have employed two trainers and one sign language interpreter for the students and are hoping to open a residential training centre soon, as some students have difficulty commuting to the non-residential centre regularly.”

The 30 aspirants have been trained for roles in the retail and food and beverage sectors as customer assistants and stewards. They have been offered entry-level pay packages ranging from Rs. 10,000 to 16,000. Mehrotra emphasised the importance of motivation and focus for professional growth. He noted that with Gorakhpur rapidly emerging as a tourist destination with numerous malls and restaurants, these trainings were in high demand from the aspirants themselves. The 30 youngsters received offer letters from companies including Shalimar Gallant, Max, Amazon, Servishel Petroleum, DP Motors and more.

The exhibition, set up by the department for empowerment of persons with disabilities, featured 51 stalls, as well as performing arts and sports competitions over three days. Fifty smart canes and fifty hearing aids were distributed to school students participating in the event. Additionally, solo and group dance and singing competitions, tug of war, mime, and drama were organised at the exhibition.