Thu, Dec 25, 2025
34.18 lakh PMAY-G houses completed in UP by March 2024: CAG report

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 03:16 am IST

Due to lack of diligence in verification of beneficiaries in test-checked dists, ₹9.52 cr was released to 1,838 ineligible beneficiaries, of which ₹2.62 cr remained unrecovered till Sept 2024: Report

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh achieved significant progress with the completion of construction of 34.18 lakh (98.47%) Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna - Gramin (PMAY-G) houses by March 2024, sanctioned in the state between 2016-17 and 2022-23.

Out of a total available fund of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,231 crore under PMAY-G during 2017-23, state government utilised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,984 crore (94.41 % of available programme funds) for construction of houses and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>157 crore (40% of administrative funds) for administrative expenses. (Pic for representation)
However, deficiencies too were observed in implementation. Due to lack of due diligence in verification of beneficiaries in test-checked districts, 9.52 crore was released to 1,838 ineligible beneficiaries, out of which 2.62 crore remained unrecovered till September 2024, stated the report of comptroller and auditor general of India on the implementation of PMAY-G.

Out of 34.71 lakh houses sanctioned under PMAY-G during 2016-23, 0.58% houses were incomplete as of March 2025 despite exceeding the prescribed timeline of 12 months for their completion from the date of sanction and release of 134.51 crore as financial assistance to the beneficiaries. In case of landless beneficiary, the state had to ensure that the beneficiary was provided land from government land or any other land including public land, stated the report tabled in UP legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Out of a total available fund of 40,231 crore under PMAY-G during 2017-23, state government utilised 37,984 crore (94.41 % of available programme funds) for construction of houses and 157 crore (40% of administrative funds) for administrative expenses. The underutilisation of administrative funds by the state resulted in less release of central share amounting to 357.29 crore during 2017-23.

