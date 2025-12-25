34.18 lakh PMAY-G houses completed in UP by March 2024: CAG report

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh achieved significant progress with the completion of construction of 34.18 lakh (98.47%) Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna - Gramin (PMAY-G) houses by March 2024, sanctioned in the state between 2016-17 and 2022-23. Out of a total available fund of ₹ 40,231 crore under PMAY-G during 2017-23, state government utilised ₹ 37,984 crore (94.41 % of available programme funds) for construction of houses and ₹ 157 crore (40% of administrative funds) for administrative expenses. (Pic for representation)

However, deficiencies too were observed in implementation. Due to lack of due diligence in verification of beneficiaries in test-checked districts, ₹9.52 crore was released to 1,838 ineligible beneficiaries, out of which ₹2.62 crore remained unrecovered till September 2024, stated the report of comptroller and auditor general of India on the implementation of PMAY-G.

Out of 34.71 lakh houses sanctioned under PMAY-G during 2016-23, 0.58% houses were incomplete as of March 2025 despite exceeding the prescribed timeline of 12 months for their completion from the date of sanction and release of ₹134.51 crore as financial assistance to the beneficiaries. In case of landless beneficiary, the state had to ensure that the beneficiary was provided land from government land or any other land including public land, stated the report tabled in UP legislative assembly on Wednesday.

