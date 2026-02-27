Shahjahanpur , Police have taken preventive action against around 3,500 people to ensure peaceful conduct of the traditional 'Lat Sahab' procession here, a senior officer said on Friday. 3,500 booked under preventive action ahead of 'Lat Sahab' procession in UP's Shahjahanpur

'Joota Maar Holi' is a unique, centuries-old tradition celebrated in Shahjahanpur on Holi, when people hurl shoes and sandals at a person dressed as a British-era officer 'Laat Sahab' riding along in a buffalo cart, while playing with colours.

Last year, shoes, slippers and bottles were thrown at police personnel during the Laat Sahab procession, forcing a mild lathi charge, the official said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the administration has completed almost all preparations for smooth conduct of the procession. He said this year, armed police personnel will also be deployed on buildings along the route of both the 'Bade' and 'Chhote' Lat Sahab processions to keep vigil.

Dwivedi said around 3,500 people in the town have been booked under preventive measures and bound down with varying amounts depending on their background. In addition, 500 persons have been issued red cards, restricting them from stepping out of their homes. If any red card holder is found violating the restriction, strict action will be taken against them, he said.

The SP said 25 identified criminals will be externed from the district before Holi. Besides, around 1,000 persons booked under preventive action have been identified, and warrants will be kept ready against them so they can be arrested immediately if required.

He said peace committee meetings are being held regularly at police station and mohalla levels by police and administrative officials.

The additional director general of police had also held a meeting with prominent citizens and members of different religious communities two days ago. The inspector general of police and divisional commissioner are scheduled to hold another peace committee meeting on Friday evening and issue necessary directions to officials.

Dwivedi said police are continuously appealing to people to celebrate Holi in an atmosphere of peace and harmony. "If anyone tries to create disturbance despite the appeal, police will deal with them strictly and take firm action," he added.

