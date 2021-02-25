35-yr-old held for attack on UP cousins

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing a five-year-old girl and severely injuring a seven-year-old after a failed attempt to rape the two cousins.

“We have arrested one Anil alia Chameli Kanjad regarding the attacks on two minor cousins. The accused confessed that he lured the girls into the fields with a packet of biscuits to rape them. He attacked the girls with an iron rod when they began to cry,” Shahjahanpur superintendent of police said.

The body of the five-year-old girl was found in the fields on Monday and the seven-year-old, who sustained several injuries, was found 100 metres away from the body. The condition of the seven-year-old is stated to be critical.

An FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) has been filed.

