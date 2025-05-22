3-yr rule sparks debate among judiciary aspirants, experts

LUCKNOW The Supreme Court’s mandate that a minimum practice of three years as an advocate is necessary for a candidate to apply for entry-level posts in judicial service has sparked a debate among experts and students with some strongly supporting it and others seeking a relook into the decision. In 2008, the three-year practice was waived for those aspiring to work for the judiciary. The Supreme Court mandated that a minimum practice of three years as an advocate is necessary for a candidate to apply for entry-level posts in judicial service. (File Photo)

Chief standing counsel, UP government, and former chairperson of UP Bar Council, Prashant Singh ‘Atal’, said judicial work is “Godly work” where one decision can make or break a person’s life, so it is important that trained people enter the profession.

“When freshly graduated candidates get the responsibility of a judge, they lack practical knowledge and humility while addressing lawyers who have been working for decades. The move is welcome as students will gain practical knowledge, apart from the bookish knowledge they gain in university,” he said.

Varun Chhachhar, a constitutional law and judicial process expert and associate professor at Lucknow University, said the move will restrain students and be taxing for their mental health.

“While other students complete graduation in three years, these students already spend five to six years receiving their graduation degree. After this move, they will have to struggle for three more years. The move should be re-looked,” he said.

Spokesperson and assistant professor at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Shashank Shekhar, said the move seeks to enhance the quality and preparedness of judicial officers. “Practical courtroom experience is undeniably valuable for those adjudicating legal disputes,” he said.

Akshara Rajaratnam, a fresh graduate and lawyer, said this is a positive change in the judicial system. “The tenure of three years will allow aspiring judges to develop practical wisdom, build professional judgment, and understand the human impact of legal decisions,” she said.

“For a long time, judicial service has remained one of the few systematically organized and secure occupations that women can join soon after graduation, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds and small towns. Women face societal barriers including marriage. But after the move, they will be required to spend over nine years to become a judge,” said Sanskriti Pandey, a final year LLB student at an affiliated college of Lucknow University.

“A more effective approach would be to strengthen training and reform the exam structure to assess practical skills over rote learning,” said Arushi, a final year BA LLB student at RMLNLU.