4 arrested in Lucknow for murder,violence on Holi

Lucknow Four people were arrested here on Sunday in connection with violence on Holi, said police officials. They said two people were arrested for the murder of a 35-year-old man Daya Ram alias Chhotta in Madiaon, while the other two were held for stabbing a 25-year-old man Suraj Gupta in Para over a dispute during Holi revelry.

In Madiaon, Daya Ram was killed after being battered with bricks, following a dispute during a liquor party with his two friends at Semra Gadi locality on Friday afternoon. The Lucknow police media cell informed that the police arrested Om Praksh and Umesh Kumar Rawat from the IIM intersection on Sunday when they were waiting by the roadside to board a bus to leave the city.

They said the duo confessed to having killed Daya Ram by repeatedly hitting him with bricks after a dispute over a petty issue. The police recovered the blood-stained bricks from the spot. The victim’s uncle Tilak Ram had earlier lodged an FIR of murder against unidentified people in the matter.

In the other incident, the police arrested Ankur Kannaujia, 21, and Akash Shukla, 22, for attacking Suraj Gupta when he was playing Holi outside his house in Mayapuram colony on Friday afternoon. Gupta was stabbed multiple times in the chest, face and hands but survived due to timely treatment. The police said the two accused confessed to their crime and revealed that they attacked the victim after a confrontation with him over a petty issue of throwing colours.