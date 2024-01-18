45 UP Police teams to guard VVIP invitees, 60 more on airport-like frisking duty

As many as 45 teams of hand-picked police personnel will be providing “proximate security” or protection from close quarters to the VVIP invitees visiting Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, officials said. Ramlalla's representative idol being carried across the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (ANI)

These teams, equipped with good behavioral and communication skills, will be led by deputy superintendent of police-rank officers to ensure the invitees’ hassle-free movement, they added. “No categorised security or private security other than the Special Protection Group (SPG) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be allowed in Ayodhya during Pran Pratishtha on January 22. That is why 45 teams of police personnel have been constituted,” said a senior police official aware of the security arrangements for the high-profile guests.

Requesting anonymity, he added these cops would be wearing formal clothes and remain deployed near the VVIPs.

A three-phase training programme for the selected cops took place between December 20 and January 12, the official said.

Among the VVIP invitees are top industrialists, entrepreneurs, politicians, sportspersons, movie stars, spiritual leaders and media tycoons.

In a press note shared on Tuesday, officials had said each of these teams would comprise five sub-inspectors and a deputy superintendent of police.

In addition, 60 more teams comprising selected young sub-inspectors from 33 districts and police commissionerates will be deployed for airport-like frisking duties. These cops are also well-versed in Hindi as well English. Every team will comprise a sub-inspector and two men and women constables each, the note had said.

The note had also stated that the UP Police’s security headquarters had provided them with “smart identity cards” that would brief each personnel about his or her duties. These cards could not be impersonated as it followed a unique QR code system, it said.