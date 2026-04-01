As many as 4,746 new factories were registered in Uttar Pradesh in the financial year 2025–26, which ended on Tuesday, reflecting continued industrial momentum in the state. 4,746 new factories registered in UP in financial year 2025–26: Minister

State industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta said that since the BJP came to power in March 2017, a total of 17,841 factories have been registered.

He noted that this figure surpasses the 14,178 factories registered in the nearly 70 years between Independence in 1947 and March 2017.

“With the latest additions, the total number of registered factories in the state has reached 32,019,” the minister said.

Western UP outperforms other regions

Western UP continues to outperform other parts of the state when it comes to industrialisation.

Out of 17,841 factories registered in the state since April 2017, the largest number—10,895 factories—have come up in Western Uttar Pradesh, 3,526 in central, 3,205 in eastern and 215 in Bundelkhand.

Male/ female workers

There are 14,412 factories in the state employing up to 100 workers each, while 3,213 factories employ 101 to 1,000 workers each. Similarly, 118 large factories employ more than 1,000 workers each.

Budget

In the financial year 2025-26, ₹28,864.98 crore were allocated to the Industrial Development Department.

Of this, government approvals have been issued for ₹19,218 crore so far. Approval orders for the remaining ₹6,000 crore will be issued before the end of the financial year, said the minister.

This will bring the total budget expenditure percentage to 87.37 percent.

Incentives

Incentives worth approximately Rs2,000 crore have been distributed to various industrial units under various policies of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Department. This includes State GST reimbursement and other incentives.

Land purchase

For various projects of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, ₹2,900 crore was spent to purchase land. Also, Rs250 crore has also been approved for land purchase under the Defense Corridor Plan.

In addition, ₹550 crore has been allocated for the development of the Jewar Link Expressway and Farrukhabad Link Expressway.

Meanwhile, ₹250 crore has been approved for the development of industrial corridors in various districts along the Bundelkhand Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, and other expressways.