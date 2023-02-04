52-year-old man successfully treated for thoracic aortic aneurysm

Doctors at the Apollomedics Hospital in Lucknow recently performed a minimal invasive procedure and saved life of a 52-year-old man suffering from potentially life threatening rare medical condition.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Dr Vijayant Devenraj, senior CTVS consultant at the Apollomedics hospital said the minimal invasive procedure (TEVAR- Thoracic EndoVascular Aortic Repair) was performed for life threatening (impending rupture) huge thoracic aortic aneurysm, a rare condition.

He explained that aortic aneurysm is a pathological balloon like bulge in the aorta (the main artery that carries blood from heart to the rest of the body). The 52-year-old Ramoram was suffering from thoracic aortic aneurysm since 2020 and had experienced pain in his chest, but due to the covid-19, had delayed treatment.

“Recently when he experienced unbearable pain in his chest and back, he decided to visit the doctors. After thorough evaluation doctors found that the patient’s thoracic aorta has a bulge of 9 cms in width and 18 cms in length with blood clots around (signs of blood leak and nearing rupture),” said Dr Devenraj. The doctor said that beyond 5 cms the aortic aneurysm can be fatal as it can rupture any time.

Dr Devenraj, said, “The TEVAR procedure is very complex as the placement of the graft in the aorta must be very precise. The aneurysm may rupture during the procedure.”