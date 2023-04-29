Engineering Project Grant Scheme expo in Lucknow: Budding engrs impress with innovative ideas

Some 58 projects were put on show as part of an exhibition held at the Indira Gandhi Planetarium, Lucknow, on Saturday. The exposition was organised by the innovation cell of Council of Science & Technology (CST), Uttar Pradesh, under the CSTUP Engineering Project Grant Scheme-2017-18. The prosthetic arm which can be controlled through software downloaded on a phone (HT Photo)

“Out of the 250 applications received, 58 were given a ₹20,000 grant and the best three were given a cash prize of Rs, 1 lakh, ₹75.000 and ₹50,000 selected by nine members of the technical expert committee,” said Anil Yadav, director, Indira Gandhi Planetarium.

“The scheme is very useful for engineering students of U.P., and the council will provide financial assistance to students who are interested in getting their project patented or to write and publish a research paper in a reputed research journal,” said Alok Kumar, director-general, CST, UP and principal secretary, department of science & technology, UP.

Prosthetic arm that can be controlled through software

Utsar Dubey, Raj Srivastava and Nidhi Tripathi, students of Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology, Ambedkarnagar, came up with an prosthetic arm. “This prosthetic arm can even move, unlike those available in the market,” they said.

They said that these limbs will be made with the help of a 3D printer and will be biodegradable and economical. People can design it in their own way.

The said prosthetic arm will be controlled through an application. The application will be installed on any device from where the user can control or moderate hand movements.

Generating electricity from sugar and wastewater

Students of Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur, presented a model titled ‘Energy production and wastewater treatment using continuous membrane less microbial fuel cell’ to generate energy from sugar industry waste and wastewater. “Electricity is generated with the help of microbial fuel cell (MFC) technology, which utilises micro-organisms to transform chemical energy of waste-organic compounds into electricity. Besides electricity generation, this MFC can simultaneously reduce the SIW organic load with approximately 85.6% efficiency,” said Hardik Pandey, Jyoti Kumari, Divyansh Upadhayay and Divyansh Chaturvedi, who made the prototype.

Putting solid waste to maximum use

Three students of Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Technology for Handicapped, Kanpur, have come up with an innovative idea to not only make the best use of solid waste but also to make it most profitable in a most unconventional method. Based on the smart city theme, the Thrio innovation prototype titled ‘Junk classifier and waste manager’ aims to eliminate the traditional method of solid waste segregation and instead use a machine.

“We will collect solid waste door-to-door and will give the person more money than they are offered by the scrap dealer. Customers only have to fill out their details in our application. With the help of our app, our vendors will collect it for the convenience of the seller,” said Vanshika Goel, who made this prototype with her two friends Mohammad Talib Akhtar and Ayush Lath.

“Unlike the usual process, which employs humans, the garbage collected by the machine will be sorted. The sorted garbage will then be delivered to the appropriate recycle stations. In addition, some of the solid goods will be used by women to create handicrafts that will be offered on our website Scrapeyard.com. That which cannot be recycled, will be disposed of in landfills, reducing the burden on landfills,” she added.