5-year-old girl raped, murdered in Basti

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Sidhnath village of Basti district on May 18. A post-mortem report has revealed brutalities to which the girl was subjected before murder, police said, adding a case had been registered in this regard. Lalganj SHO Shashank Shekhar Rai confirmed that the assailant tortured the girl before killing her. (For representation)

The body was discovered near thickets in Sidhnath village within Lalganj police station limits on the night of May 18. She had reportedly gone missing on May 18 afternoon after leaving home in search of her grandmother, police said.

Revealing the cruelty inflicted upon the child, a three-member panel of doctors who conducted the autopsy on May 19 revealed that the victim suffered broken hands, a fractured leg and broken rib.

Lalganj SHO Shashank Shekhar Rai confirmed that the assailant tortured the girl before killing her, as there were head injuries and a strangulation mark around the neck.

Police said that the victim’s clothes were torn and there were multiple injury marks on the body, strongly suggesting sexual assault before murder.

Earlier, accompanied by other officials, superintendent of police, Basti, Abhinandan inspected the crime scene and formed five teams to apprehend the accused. So far, 12 individuals have been detained and interrogated in connection with the case.

Circle officer (CO) ON Singh confirmed that a case of murder and sexual assault had been registered, though a second post-mortem report was awaited.

Singh stated that the victim was reported missing around 2pm on May 18. The girl’s family unsuccessfully tried searching for her before informing the police. Her body was found approximately 200 metres away from her home.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint given by the victim’s father.

This incident marks the second sexual assault on a minor girl in Basti within a week. Earlier on May 16, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Kotwali police station area. Police subsequently arrested an accused following an encounter.