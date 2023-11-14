close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / 6 dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar after car crashes into 22-wheeler truck

6 dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar after car crashes into 22-wheeler truck

ByHT News Desk
Nov 14, 2023 10:35 AM IST

All six were headed towards Haridwar from Delhi when the car rammed into 22-wheeler truck.

At least six people died on Tuesday in a major accident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar where a car collied with a truck.

Police used crane to extract the car pressed under the truck.(PTI)
The collision took place on National Highway-58 at around 4 am. The police pulled the bodies out of the vehicle with a lot of effort, and sent them for autopsy.

According to NDTV, all six were headed towards Haridwar from Delhi when the car rammed the 22-wheeler truck from behind. All of them were residents of Delhi. The driver lost control of the car's steering after it reached high speed before the incident took place.

In a different incident, a 32-year-old man was killed in Sahranpur on Saturday after his two-wheeler was hit by a tractor from behind. According to police, Sagar Jain was returning after shopping for Diwali when the accident took place.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

