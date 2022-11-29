Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 65-year-old woman dies of burn injuries after fire breaks out in house

65-year-old woman dies of burn injuries after fire breaks out in house

Published on Nov 29, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The mother-daughter duo was inside the house when the fire broke out around 1.30pm. The daughter was rescued but mother got trapped in the house.

Firefighters trying to control a fire that broke out at a house of Vikas Nagar in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak gupta/ht)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A 65-year-old woman, said to be a retired teacher, succumbed to burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at her house in Vikas Nagar, sector-4 area of Lucknow on Monday.

“The woman has been identified as Sashi Dewra who lived with her daughter Richa Dewra who runs a boutique in the same house,” said police.

“The mother-daughter duo was inside the house when the fire broke out around 1.30pm. After we got the information, we immediately reached the spot,” said Qasim Abidi, deputy commissioner of police, North.

“Richa was rescued by the police with the assistance of firefighters and suffered no major injuries. Sashi, on the other hand, was trapped inside the house. After much effort, she was evacuated and taken to the trauma centre at King George’s Medical University for treatment where she was declared dead upon arrival,” added DCP.

“As soon as we received the call from our control room at 1.30pm, we dispatched seven fire tenders to the scene. The fire was so massive that it took nearly three-and-a-half hours to douse,” said the officials at the fire control room, Hazratgunj, Lucknow.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangawar also visited the incident site for inspection and ordered a probe to find out the cause for fire.

“The fire was so massive that it also spread to the neighbouring houses. But the people from neighbouring houses were safely rescued,” informed fire station officer, Indiranagar Ajay Kumar Singh.

